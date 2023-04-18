Ernst & Young Announces Cut of Almost 5% of US Workforce, Roughly 3,000 Jobs

On Monday, Big Four firm Ernst & Young announced they will cut almost 5% of its US workforce, roughly 3,000 jobs. According to reports, the cuts will primarily impact EY’s consulting business.

The move comes after the unit’s objection squashed the firm’s plan to break up its audit and consulting units.

The Gateway Pundit reported that in 2022, EY was fined $100 million by the SEC after auditors reportedly ‘cheated’ on their ethics exam.

Bloomberg reports: