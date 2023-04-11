Eric Trump Called It! Joe Biden Knew Everything – The Regime Worked with the FBI Prior to the Raid of President Trump’s Home (VIDEO)

In August as the FBI was raiding his father’s home at Mar-a-Lago, an unprecedented abuse on a former US President, Eric Trump told FOX News that this only took place with Joe Biden and his handler’s explicit approval.

FLASHBACK, AUGUST 2022: @EricTrump: “Make no mistake… this did not happen without Joe Biden’s explicit approval. The White House approved of this. Mark my words… it will come out.” https://t.co/dDOju0FvWL pic.twitter.com/tInoWvroW4 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 11, 2023

On Monday America First Legal revealed that the Biden White House was involved in the unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

The DOJ and Biden White House then lied about their efforts.



FBI agents guard President Trump’s home during an unprecedented raid by Biden DOJ.

America First Legal released evidence on Monday that proved the Biden White House was working with the FBI before the raid on President Trump’s home.

/1 🚨THREAD — records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ.https://t.co/JapM7ZFq4k pic.twitter.com/O9fne5qRD1 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 10, 2023

It should be noted that at this same time the FBI knew Joe Biden illegally was holding classified documents at several locations including China Town.

Biden was never raided and was allowed to review all documents before the FBI came in to investigate.