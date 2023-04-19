EPIC! Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Scorched Earth on Eric Swalwell: “That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy—and everyone knows it” [VIDEO]

100 Percent Fed Up reports-During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell attempted to humiliate fellow committee member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose gaslighting skills are second-to-none, attempted to make the case that he’s concerned that his fellow Republican lawmakers are anti-police, which of course, is rich coming from the party which regularly aligns themselves with the BLM and Antifa war against the police.

“I’m also concerned about people on this committee and their own anti-police rhetoric,” Swalwell said, adding, “This is a defund the FBI campaign effort.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, the outspoken Republican lawmaker from Georgia, snapped back, “That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy, and everyone knows it. But thanks for entertaining…”

A voice can be heard interrupting Taylor-Greene, “I move to take her words down—completely inappropriate.”

The Chair responded, “Yeah, standby just a second while we research the rule. Give me just a second.”

After a brief pause, the chair can be heard speaking to Taylor-Greene: “The chair recognizes the gentle lady from Georgia and asks if she would like to retract those words?”

“No, I will not!” a defiant Rep. Taylor-Greene responded.

Not only did the outspoken conservative lawmaker refuse to apologize or retract her statement, but she also shared a video of the interaction and wrote:

Eric Swalwell was removed from the Intelligence Committee because he had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy.

But he still makes all kinds of ridiculous accusations every day in Congress about me, my colleagues, and President Trump.

We all know it’s true, Eric Swalwell…

This isn’t the first time America’s most repulsive US lawmaker was called out for his sexual relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang.

On November 17, 2021, Rep. Lauren Boebert stood on the House floor and lit into the far-left Democrat United States Representative Eric Swalwell (CA) for his alleged sexual relationship with Chinese spy Fang-Fang.

When Democrats were voting on the House floor to remove Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) from his committees over posting a ridiculous meme on social media, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went off on her and every hypocritical Democrat in the House who looks the other way when members of their own party commit serious crimes, while stripping Rep. Gosar from his committees over a meme.

“Democrat policies are so pathetic and have done so poorly that they have nothing better to do that troll the internet looking for ways to get offended and then try to target members and strip them of their committees. This is a dumb waste of the House’s time! But since the Speaker has designated the floor to discuss members’ inappropriate actions—shall we? The Jihad Squad member from Minnesota (Rep. Ilhan Omar) has paid her husband, and not her brother-husband, the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. Yet, this member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists! A Democrat (Rep. Maxine Waters) Chairwoman incited further violence outside of a courthouse. And then the cherry on the top—my colleague and 3-month presidential candidate from California (Rep. Swalwell), who’s on the Intelligence Committee, slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy. Let me say that again. A member of Congress who receives classified briefings was sleeping with the enemy–this is unacceptable!”

Watch:

So, what is the reason lawmakers aren’t allowed to talk about Swalwell’s confirmed relationship with a Chinese spy? Instead of admonishing Taylor Greene, Americans should ask why Eric Swalwell is still a United States Congressman.

America is upside down. Why are we allowing this type of gaslighting of brave lawmakers like Taylor Green for simply speaking the truth?