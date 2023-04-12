EPIC: Elon Musk Turns the Tables and Completely Destroys BBC Interviewer About Hate Speech and Misinformation on Twitter (VIDEO)

The multi-billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke to the BBC in a last-minute interview early on April 12 at Twitter HQ, where he destroyed the pro-censorship interviewer.

More than 3 million Twitter users listened as Elon Musk roasted the BBC interviewer.

BBC North America technology correspondent James Clayton was obliterated by Elon Musk which left him struggling to justify his questions about hate speech and misinformation.

Clayton claimed that he saw an increase in hate speech on the platform. Elon Musk pressed him to give specific examples, but Clayton was unable to identify a single tweet.

Elon Musk: I’m just curious. I’m trying to say what you mean by hateful content. I’m asking for specific examples. And you just said that if something is slightly sexist, that’s hateful content. Does that mean that it should be banned? Clayton: Well, you’ve asked me whether my feed whether it’s got less or more. I’d say it’s got slightly more. Musk: That’s why I’m asking for an example. Can you name one example? Clayton: I honestly don’t need. Musk: Name a single example. Clayton: I’ll tell you why. Because I don’t actually use that “For You” feed anymore. Because I just don’t particularly like it. A lot of people are quite similar. I only look at my “Following.” Musk: You said you’ve seen more hateful content, but you can’t name a single example. Not even one.

After he was obliterated on the subject of hate speech, Clayton moved on and discussed COVID misinformation.

Clayton: You change the COVID misinformation Musk: Has BBC changed COVID misinformation? Clayton: The BBC does not set the rules on Twitter, so I’m asking. Musk: No, I’m talking about the BBC’s misinformation about COVID. Clayton: I’m literally asking you about you changed the labels, the COVID misinformation labels. There used to be a policy, then disappeared. Why do that? Musk: COVID is no longer an issue. Does the BBC hold itself at all responsible for misinformation regarding masking and side effects of Vaccinations and not reporting on that at all? And what about the fact that the BBC was put under pressure by the British government to change its editorial policy? Are you aware of that? Trending: Roger Stone Identifies a Vice President that President Trump Might Consider – This Will Surprise You

Watch the video below:

WATCH: The moment @elonmusk confronts @BBC reporter @JamesClayton5 for not being able to provide a single example of hate speech he has witnessed on Twitter.

–

Elon also points out the BBC’s double standards regarding Covid misinformation. pic.twitter.com/EBRCcOrTP4 — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) April 12, 2023

Elon Musk asked Clayton if he liked BBC, but he refused to answer and chose to end the interview early.

Elon Musk: “Do you like the BBC?” The BBC interviewer had trouble answering this one. pic.twitter.com/xUvJ5JKqRK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 12, 2023

Clayton chose to end the interview early during the most listened Twitter space ever.

Amazing how the BBC reporter left an interview with Elon Musk EARLY because he couldn’t handle the answers. It will be so interesting to see how the BBC reporter frames this is edits. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZOM3YC3lYw — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 12, 2023

You can listen to the full interview below: