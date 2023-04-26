EPIC! Activists Jose Vega Shames Editors of the NY Times, WaPo, LA Times, and Reuters into Silence – For Being Nothing More than Government Shills and Hacks (VIDEO)

You don’t see this every day.

Activist Jose Vega shamed into silence the liberal hack editors of The New York Times, Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and Reuters into silence.

Vega attended their panel discussion today at the Columbia Journalism Review. The panel discussion was titled, “Fault Lines – a panel on building a democratic press.”

During the panel discussion, Jose Vega took the microphone and called the media hacks to the carpet.

Jose Vega: “Is this the lecture hall with Seymour Hirsch? I just I’m looking for the one with Seymour Hirsch because it’s a policy and press hall event. So shouldn’t we be talking about the Nordstream since that’s the biggest story of the century? And you guys, I mean, you have the executive editor of The New York Times there who came out with a phony story to try and block Seymour Hirsch. It’s just kind of funny how that happened, you know? I mean, did you even acknowledge Seymour Hirsch? All of you are executive editors of papers that broke the Pentagon papers, My Lai, Watergate. Are these the same papers or not? I mean, is there anything you’ve gotten right in the last 20 years? Or am I mistaken about that? I mean, it’s just kind of funny because Iraq – wrong, Syria – wrong, Russiagate – really wrong. Okay? I mean, the list goes on and on. So the last thing you could do to try and actually fix your reputation is acknowledge that through leaks we had to find out that Zelensky was going to bomb Moscow on the anniversary of the war. I mean, if you’re so impartial, shouldn’t you at least say that Zelensky was going to bring us on the verge of World War Three?”

The elitist editors sat on their hands in shamed silence.

This activist shamed these hacks into silence. What an amazing video!