Elon Musk Spotted Entering Senator Chuck Schumer’s Office

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, was spotted by several photographers at Capitol Hill late Wednesday afternoon.

Musk arrived at the Capitol Building in a blacked-out Tesla and soon after arriving, he made his way to Senator Chuck Schumer’s office.

Musk met with Sen. Schumer for a little over an hour.

When exiting the Capitol, a group of reporters asked him what the meeting was about, and Musk replied, “the future AI and the Economy.”

WATCH:

NOW – Elon Musk just exited Schumer’s office: "We talked about AI and the economy."pic.twitter.com/zfz7TIbu9Q — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 26, 2023

Musk’s arrival:

Spotted: Elon Musk walking into the Senate pic.twitter.com/SryCpyMUTW — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 26, 2023

Per The Hill:

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was seen on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), according to reports. Reuters initially reported on the meeting, citing an aide, but it was not immediately clear what the meeting would cover. The Hill has reached out to Schumer’s office for details.

In recent weeks, Schumer has reportedly been working on AI regulations.

Musk himself is very skeptical of AI and has, on several occasions, called for engineers to pause all AI developments in order to establish safety research on the new technology first.

Musk’s meeting with Schumer is quite surprising considering in recent months, Musk has been critical of Schumer.

In March, Musk mocked Schumer’s opinions of January 6th on Twitter.

READ: