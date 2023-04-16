Elon Musk Proposes Harsh Penalty for Adults Who Sterilize Innocent Children – Catturd and Other Conservatives Cheer Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is no fan of adults who mutilate innocent children.

After a libertarian commenter shared an op-ed from left-wing MSNBC trashing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his policies protecting minors, Musk shared his unfiltered thoughts on what should happen to adults who force children to undergo gender reassignment surgeries or use puberty blockers.

He proposed a particularly harsh penalty for these groomers.

“Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life,” Musk tweeted.

In March, Florida became the eighth state to bar children from receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapy after the state’s board of medicine enacted a rule regarding the matter. Dr. Hector Vila, a pediatric anesthesiologist and Florida Board of Medicine member explained that studies overwhelming show puberty blockers are not needed for minors and could lead to irreversible harm.

We’ve talked to doctors, we’ve received testimony from both sides of this issue, and the overwhelming data does not support the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy. This board is not against research; it is not against care for transgender children. What the board has sought to do is to protect our children from therapies that have been shown to create irreversible harm.

Fox Business also notes there is research that suggests there is regret among transgender individuals who have medically transitioned.

Based on this evidence, it is no wonder why conservative lawmakers such as Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cheered Musk’s based response.

Why is this a controversial statement? 🤔 https://t.co/oWahydNcja — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 14, 2023

I agree.

That’s why I introduced the Protect Children’s Innocence Act that makes it a felony to perform gender affirming care on children under the age of 18. https://t.co/R3PhnqWko8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 14, 2023

Other conservatives on social media, including Catturd, applauded Musk as well.

