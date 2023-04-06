Elon Musk Buries Chuck Schumer After Schumer Tries to Gaslight America on Trump Indictment and Arrest

Elon Musk destroyed Senate Majority Chuck Schumer on Twitter after Schumer tried to gaslight America over President Donald Trump’s arrest and indictment in far-left Manhattan.

Trump was arrested and charged Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

As Cristina Laila notes, Manhattan District attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the so-called ‘hush payments’ to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Of course, these garbage charges have nothing to do with justice but avenging Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump in the 2016 Presidential election.

The indictment specifically claims the payments to the two women were made to silence them “in order to avoid those accounts harming his chances of winning the election over Hillary Clinton.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, though, tried to deceive Americans into believing Trump would have a fair trial.

I believe that Donald Trump will have a fair trial that follows the facts and the law. There’s no place in our justice system for any outside influence or intimidation in the legal process. As the trial proceeds, protest is an American right, but all protests must be peaceful. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 4, 2023

Elon Musk, though, was not buying this and issued a fiery response. He told Schumer the justice system should pursue both Democrats and Republicans equally rather the one-way street America currently operates under.

In other words, Musk called for dirty Democrats to be prosecuted.

To avoid losing the trust of the American public, it is important that our justice system pursue Democrats and Republicans with equal vigor. Whichever party most puts justice before nepotism is the one that deserves trust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Musk stated a Trump indictment would lead to a landslide victory for the former president.