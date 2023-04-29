Elon Musk and Bill Maher Discuss the ‘Woke Mind Virus’ and the Radicalization of the Left (VIDEO)

Elon Musk appeared on Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ show on Friday night and the two had a fascinating discussion.

It’s sometimes easy to forget that Maher and Musk are not conservatives. Both men consider themselves to be liberals, and they are. You could make a case that they are classical liberals, but liberals just the same.

It is only because the left has gone so far left, so fast, that Musk and Maher have been mistaken for men of the right. This is not lost on them.

Variety has details:

Elon Musk Talks Twitter, Censorship and the ‘Woke Mind Virus’ on ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Tech billionaire Elon Musk appeared for a conversation on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday. Musk, who purchased Twitter last year, discussed with the host his acquisition of the company, free speech, censorship and what he calls the “woke mind virus.” “I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic and anything that results in the suppression of free speech,” Musk said to Maher. “So those are two of the aspects of the ‘woke mind virus’ that I think are very dangerous…. you can’t question things, even the questioning is bad. Almost synonymous would be cancel culture. And obviously people have tried to cancel you many times.” Maher responded, “And it’s interesting, you and I are both in that little group of people, maybe it’s a bigger group now, who are called conservative who haven’t really changed. I don’t think of you as a conservative.” Musk said he “at least” thinks of himself “as a moderate.” “I’ve spent a massive amount of my life energy building sustainable energy, electric vehicles and batteries and solar and stuff to help save the environment,” Musk said. “It’s not exactly far-right.”

Watch the clip:

Elon Musk with Bill Maher tonight: "You have talked about this Woke mind virus. In really apocalyptic terms. You should explain why you don't think it's hyperbole to say it's pushing civilization towards suicide. First of all what is the woke mind virus?" pic.twitter.com/RKC8DvA5HA — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 29, 2023

They also discussed Tucker Carlson and his viral video:

Elon Musk and Bill Maher talk about how Tucker Carlson’s video is getting more views than cable news: pic.twitter.com/WMlpz2Z13H — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2023

You can watch the whole segment here:

Full interview of Elon Musk on Real Time with Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/xO5MZnGIig — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 29, 2023

Maher and Musk should both be cheered by people on the right for defending free speech.

It’s a shame that more famous liberals haven’t done the same.