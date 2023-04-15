Dylan Mulvaney Refuses to Answer Questions from James O’Keefe (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe, CEO of O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) released a new video showing him attempting to interview transgender Dylan Mulvaney at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills

In the video, O’Keefe starts out saying he’s waiting for Dylan Mulvaney to exit the Four Season’s Hotel women’s bathroom in order to interview him.

When Dylan finally came out of the women’s bathroom, O’Keefe asked the Bud Light promoter what he thought about OMG’s recent bombshell report that revealed women inmates are being raped by men claiming to be transgender inside of Washington’s Corrections Center for Women.

Mulvaney completely ignored O’Keefe’s questions and immediately started to walk away.

O’Keefe followed Mulvaney into an elevator and that’s when Dylan finally broke his silence and said “Please don’t come into the elevator with me.”

As the Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday, OMG released exclusively footage inside of the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

In the footage obtained by OMG, several women inmates testified they were raped by men inmates claiming to be transgender inside of the prison.

