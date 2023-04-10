Dylan Mulvaney Hasn’t Changed a Bit – Star in Bud Light Commercials Is the Same Guy Who Appeared on The Ellen Show in 2018, and Price Is Right in 2020 (VIDEO)

The star in the latest Bud Light commercials, Dylan Mulvaney, is the same guy that appeared on The Ellen Show in 2018. 

Bud Light partnered with transgender Dylan Mulvaney and the response was as expected.  Those who like and drink Bud Light may have lost their appetite for the beer after the commercials with Mulvaney.

On Twitter, Oli London shared that Mulvaney is now also in OLAY ads.

Mulvaney is also in a Tampax ad. WTH.

Mulvaney was also on the Price is Right. He was seeking attention at that time as well.

Mulvaney reportedly appeared on The Ellen Show back in 2018.  It sure looks like the same guy that we see today.  Nothing has changed.

Take a look.

