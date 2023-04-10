Dylan Mulvaney Hasn’t Changed a Bit – Star in Bud Light Commercials Is the Same Guy Who Appeared on The Ellen Show in 2018, and Price Is Right in 2020 (VIDEO)

The star in the latest Bud Light commercials, Dylan Mulvaney, is the same guy that appeared on The Ellen Show in 2018.

Bud Light partnered with transgender Dylan Mulvaney and the response was as expected. Those who like and drink Bud Light may have lost their appetite for the beer after the commercials with Mulvaney.

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺 The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can 🥤celebrating his 365 days of girlhood. (This is not April Fools, it’s actually real) 🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

On Twitter, Oli London shared that Mulvaney is now also in OLAY ads.

OLAY Women is the latest brand to have a man who parodies women, Dylan Mulvaney, advertise womens products. pic.twitter.com/xKtMvfrHs3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 10, 2023

Mulvaney is also in a Tampax ad. WTH.

OLAY Women is the latest brand to have a man who parodies women, Dylan Mulvaney, advertise womens products. pic.twitter.com/xKtMvfrHs3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 10, 2023

Mulvaney was also on the Price is Right. He was seeking attention at that time as well.

Dylan Mulvaney has always been nothing more than an attention seeker and a fame chaser. He tried everything to be famous. ⭐️ Here he is just a short time before he became a ‘girl’ on the Price is Right in 2020. His ACT has not changed one bit! pic.twitter.com/37s8b4C1s1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2023

Mulvaney reportedly appeared on The Ellen Show back in 2018. It sure looks like the same guy that we see today. Nothing has changed.

Take a look.