Dr. Jill Welcomes Military Families to White House Lawn for a Workout While Feeble Joe Hides… Event Starts Off Awkward (VIDEO)

by

Dr. Jill on Saturday welcomed military families to the White House lawn for a workout.

“Sharing a workout might seem like a small thing,” Jill Biden said to the crowd. “But when it comes to honoring our military, and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, it’s often the little things that make a difference.”

The event got off to an awkward start.

Dr. Jill had trouble with the air horn.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, 80-year-old Joe Biden is hiding in his bunker in the White House.

Biden will be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner later Saturday night so he will be sleeping all day.

Jill Biden filled in for her invalid husband.

VIDEO:

Cristina Laila

