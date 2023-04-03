‘Donald Trump Is Not Chris Christie, He’s Not Asa Hutchinson, He’s Not Larry Baker – He Is a Unique Historical Figure” – Mark Levin Praises Donald Trump’s Greatness (VIDEO)

Mark Levin on Sunday night discussed the assault on Trump and the dehumanization of his supporters.

Mark Levin explained why it’s Trump.

Mark Levin: Why Donald Trump? Because Donald Trump is not Chris Christie. Because Donald Trump is not ASA Hutchinson. Because Donald Trump is not Larry Hogan. Because Donald Trump is not your typical Washington Republican. Donald Trump is a really unique, historic figure who has been standing up to all of these elements in the Democrat Party and increasingly in the Republican Party and in the media. He’s a man who uses common sense. He’s conservative, but not by ideology, by experience and practice. He loves his country. He has tried to confront these elements within the country who do not love the country… He took the third term of Obama by defeating Hillary Clinton. It was Hillary Clinton’s turn, and he defeated her. They were surprised, and they have spent every waking moment to try and destroy him.

And they fear him. And they fear if he comes back, he will be even more effective in a second term than he was in a first term. This is absolutely hard. What’s taking place? We have crossed the Rubicon now, we have crossed the Rubicon now where a former president who is the number one contender for the Republican nomination has been targeted and attacked. They seek to imprison him. Not just charge him, but imprison him under charges in Washington, they hope in Atlanta, they hope in New York, they hope. They seek to overwhelm him, imprison him on state charges and on federal charges, and choose the Republican nominee by the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party is a tyrannical. Party that is dragging this country into Tyranny.