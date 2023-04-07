Don Lemon Reportedly Considering Lawsuit Over Bombshell Story About His Alleged Sexist Behavior

A couple of days ago, we shared an explosive story about Don Lemon from Variety that made a number of nasty claims about CNN’s Don Lemon and his behavior towards female co-workers.

It has been suggested by many that the story was actually a pretense for CNN to fire him.

Lemon is reportedly threatening to sue Variety over the story.

The New York Post reports:

CNN’s Don Lemon ‘apoplectic,’ wants to sue Variety over ‘sexist’ allegations: report CNN’s Don Lemon is reportedly weighing a possible lawsuit over a bombshell expose in Variety that alleged he has a history of threatening and demeaning female colleagues such as Soledad O’Brien, Kyra Phillips and Nancy Grace. The embattled “CNN This Morning” co-host, who recently got into hot water over making sexist on-air comments, is “apoplectic” about Variety’s report and has “consulted attorneys about a possible lawsuit” against the entertainment publication, Insider reported Wednesday. Neither Lemon nor Variety returned requests for comment. CNN declined to comment. A source close to Lemon said that he’s outwardly “playing it cool,” and that CNN’s defense of the anchor in the press shows that they are “standing behind him.” “They’ve known for years,” added a second media source, referring to CNN. “Lemon is not going to sue because then they’d have to depose people and more stuff could come out.” Variety reported Wednesday that Lemon — who sparked outrage in February when he declared that 51-year-old GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” — engaged in disrespectful, “diva-like” behavior often directed at his female co-workers. The report alleged that the 57-year-old Lemon allegedly called a female producer fat to her face, accused O’Brien of not being black, and sent Phillips a menacing text message because he was jealous in 2008.

What happened to believing all women?

.@CNN responded to the Don Lemon disaster: “The Variety story provides no actual proof, and instead relies on anonymous sources and unsubstantiated claims from 10 to 15 years ago. CNN is unable to corroborate the alleged accounts.” — WAIT. I thought we ‘Believe all Women’ ?? — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 5, 2023

Don Lemon deserves to get dumped by CNN. His ratings are awful and if even half of the allegations against him are true, he should have been fired a long time ago.