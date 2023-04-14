Discord Leaks: China to Provide Russia With Lethal Aid in Ukraine War

While the US drifts along under the ‘leadership’ of an elderly man with severe cognitive decline, China has been filling the void in international relations in a rapid pace.

For Washington, among the most concerning aspects of these newfound Chinese international ambitions is the support for Russians in the Ukraine war.

Now, the Discord Leak papers show that CCP has secretly decided to provide weapons for Russia.

The Washington Post reports:

“China approved ‘provision of lethal aid’ to Russia in its war in Ukraine earlier this year and planned to disguise military equipment as civilian items, according to a U.S. intercept of Russian intelligence revealed in leaked secret documents. The intercept, apparently obtained through U.S. eavesdropping on Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), was included in a top-secret summary, dated Feb. 23, of recent Ukraine- and Russia-related ‘products’ compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.”

Collected from ‘signals intelligence’, the ODNI report states that “China’s Central Military Commission had ‘approved the incremental provision’ of weapons and wanted it kept secret.”

Off the records, a senior administration official told WaPo: “We have not seen evidence that China has transferred weapons or provided lethal assistance to Russia. But we remain concerned and are continuing to monitor closely.”

In another, more widely circulated batch of Discord files, a document states that the Chinese consider a major Ukrainian attack within Russia using U.S. or NATO weapons “as indicative that Washington was directly responsible for escalating the conflict and possibly as further justification for China to provide Russia with lethal aid.”

The Chinese Government, while denying the allegations, have also reminded the international community that the US is providing Ukraine with military aid, therefore being in no position to criticize other nations.

The US has been holding other countries to high standards while refusing to be restrained by those standards itself. This is textbook double standard. pic.twitter.com/5oXJ9NVCOn — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 12, 2023

But according to trade and customs data provided by ImportGenius, a customs data aggregator, China may be already supporting the Russian war effort.

Politico reports: