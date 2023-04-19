DISCORD LEAK: US Spying on the UN – Secretary General Guterres Said To Be Soft on Moscow, Frustrated With Zelensky

The discord leaks continue to generate shock waves around the world, as more and more documents unveil secrets about the US, the allied and Ukrainian military deployments, American penetration of Russian intelligence and military networks, and intelligence eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea and Israel.

The latest round of controversy now pits the United Nations against the US, as leaked reports on António Guterres contain the secretary general’s personal conversations with aides regarding diplomatic encounters.

The Guardian reports:

“The United Nations has raised concerns with the United States over reports that it eavesdropped on the private conversations of the UN secretary general, António Guterres, and other senior officials. ‘We have made it clear that such actions are inconsistent with the obligations of the United States as enumerated in the Charter of the United Nations and the convention on the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,’ said a UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, on Tuesday. The comments followed a number of articles reporting that leaked Pentagon files appear to show Washington was closely monitoring conversations between the secretary general and his aides.”

The first disclosure in the media showed that the US believes that Guterres is too willing to accommodate Russian interests.

BBC reported:

“The documents contain candid observations from Mr Guterres about the war in Ukraine and a number of African leaders. One leaked document focuses on the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July, following fears of a global food crisis. It suggests that Mr Guterres was so keen to preserve the deal he was willing to accommodate Russia’s interests. ‘Guterres emphasised his efforts to improve Russia’s ability to export,’ the document says, ‘even if that involves sanctioned Russian entities or individuals’. His actions in February, according to the assessment, were ‘undermining broader efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its actions in Ukraine’.”

But that was not all. Guterres frustration with Ukrainian president Zelensky is also clear from the leaked material.

Washington Post reports: