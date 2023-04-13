Dianne Feinstein Statement Asks Schumer to Replace Her on Judiciary Committee Until She Returns to Senate

Ailing 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) issued a statement Wednesday night in response to calls for her resignation by Democrats concerned their efforts to remake the federal judiciary has stalled this year due to her prolonged battle with shingles. The statement said Feinstein plans to return to the Senate at some point but asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to temporarily replace her spot on the Judiciary Committee until she returns. A Schumer spokesman said he would seek a Senate vote on that next week.



File screen image.

Feinstein’s statement:

Feinstein Statement on Returning to Washington

Apr 12 2023

San Francisco—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on her medical diagnosis and when she plans to return to Washington: “When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period. Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis. “I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco. “I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.”

Senator Feinstein: “I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.” pic.twitter.com/ZhjaJGcygl — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) April 13, 2023

Schumer spokesperson, “Per Sen. Feinstein’s wishes, Majority Leader Schumer will ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic Senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee.”

“Per Sen. Feinstein’s wishes, Majority Leader Schumer will ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic Senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee,” @SenSchumer’s spox says in a statement — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 13, 2023

The Wall Street Journal’s Tim Hanrahan noted the swiftness of events this evening, “Rep. Ro Khanna, 5:19 pm ET: Feinstein should quit;

Rep. Dean Phillips, 5:50 pm ET: I agree; Sen. Feinstein, 8:15 pm ET: Not quitting, but have someone temporarily replace me on Judiciary Committee; Schumer’s office: OK, we’ll try to do this next week”

Rep. Ro Khanna, 5:19 pm ET: Feinstein should quit

Rep. Dean Phillips, 5:50 pm ET: I agree

Sen. Feinstein, 8:15 pm ET: Not quitting, but have someone temporarily replace me on Judiciary Committee

Schumer's office: OK, we'll try to do this next week Latest: https://t.co/fdEe6612mO — Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) April 13, 2023

Axios reports replacing Feinstein will require Republican consent (excerpt):

Schumer will need to propose amending the Senate’s organizing resolution, which will require either consent from all 100 senators. If a senator blocks unanimous consent, the measure will require 60 votes to break a filibuster, meaning at least 10 Republicans will have to support it.

With Feinstein absent, the Judiciary Committee stands at ten Democrats and ten Republicans. Democrats are not able to jam through nominees to the federal bench for votes on the Senate floor until Feinstein returns or is replaced.