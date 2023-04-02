DEVELOPING: One Dead, Three Seriously Wounded in Shooting at Los Angeles Trader Joe’s – Suspect in Custody

Soros DA Gascon to the rescue!
One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after an assailant opened fire in a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
The motive for the shooting is unclear.
The unidentified suspect is in custody.
NBC News reported:
The shooting was reported at 3:45 p.m. in the community of West Hills in the San Fernando Valley, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
A 45-year-old was dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.
A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and a 35-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were in serious to critical condition at a hospital, officials said.
According to witnesses, the suspect fled in a red sedan then ditched his getaway car.
Suspect Vehicle looks like he ditched the red car and got in a different one pic.twitter.com/VFRjd2QkAC
— PupScanLA (@PupscanLA) April 1, 2023
The suspect was taken into custody.
WATCH:
Video Of The Suspect In Custody Shot By @Ax2_media pic.twitter.com/YY8NrUhOCu
— PupScanLA (@PupscanLA) April 2, 2023
