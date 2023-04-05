DEVELOPING: Multiple Police Officers Shot in Kansas City, Kansas

by

Multiple police officers were shot in Kansas City, Kansas near N. 18th Street and Wood Ave Wednesday afternoon.

Three KCKPD officers were shot shortly before 3:30 pm, KCTV5 reported.

The officers all have serious injuries.

Details of the officer-involved shooting are still not known.

It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody.

DEVELOPING…

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 