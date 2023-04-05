DEVELOPING: Multiple Police Officers Shot in Kansas City, Kansas

Multiple police officers were shot in Kansas City, Kansas near N. 18th Street and Wood Ave Wednesday afternoon.
Three KCKPD officers were shot shortly before 3:30 pm, KCTV5 reported.
The officers all have serious injuries.
Details of the officer-involved shooting are still not known.
It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody.
There has been an officer involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. @KCKPDHQ has asked for our agency to investigate. Preliminary info: 3 officers have been shot. All are serious, but non-life threatening injuries at this time.
Entrance to U of KS Hospital blocked by hospital police. Seen multiple @KCKPDHQ vehicles coming in and out. Awaiting official confirmation of why. pic.twitter.com/m7OuwtUSZV
DEVELOPING…
DEVELOPING: Three police officers have been seriously injured in a shooting this afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. https://t.co/bcIh5wKPhZ
