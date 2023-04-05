DEVELOPING: Multiple Police Officers Shot in Kansas City, Kansas

Multiple police officers were shot in Kansas City, Kansas near N. 18th Street and Wood Ave Wednesday afternoon.

Three KCKPD officers were shot shortly before 3:30 pm, KCTV5 reported.

The officers all have serious injuries.

Details of the officer-involved shooting are still not known.

It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody.

There has been an officer involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. @KCKPDHQ has asked for our agency to investigate. Preliminary info: 3 officers have been shot. All are serious, but non-life threatening injuries at this time. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 5, 2023

Entrance to U of KS Hospital blocked by hospital police. Seen multiple ⁦@KCKPDHQ⁩ vehicles coming in and out. Awaiting official confirmation of why. pic.twitter.com/m7OuwtUSZV — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) April 5, 2023

DEVELOPING…