Developing: EDNY Announces Arrests of Two New Yorkers for Conspiring to Act as Chinese Agents

At 1pm today, the FBI Washington Field Office in conjuction with the New York FBI and Eastern District of New York will be announcing arrests and charges related to 3 “significant national security matters”.

A statement released today read “This afternoon, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for national security David Newman, US Attorney Breon Peace of the EDNY, Assistant Director in Charge Michael J Driscoll of the FBI NY Field Office and Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field office will host a press conference to announce arrests and charges in a significant national security matter.”

Reuters reports:

U.S. law enforcement officials have arrested and charged two New York residents with conspiring to act as agents for China’s government and operating an undeclared Chinese police station in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

Today at 1pm EST, EDNY will be hosting a press conference with @DOJNatSec @NewYorkFBI and @FBIWFO to announce arrests and charges in 3 significant national security matters. The conference will be livestreamed on EDNY's Facebook page: https://t.co/1tNC8eW6ij — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) April 17, 2023

Live Coverage:

Developing…