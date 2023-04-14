Developing: Anheuser-Busch Allegedly Received Bomb Threats at Seven of Twelve Breweries Nationwide

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Brenden Dilley, author and host of The Dilley Show, regarding alleged threats against 7 of 12 Anheuser-Busch breweries nationwide.
According to an employee at the Cartersville, Georgia Anhueser-Busch location, employees and staff had an emergency meeting with Jennifer Logan the plant manager, making them aware of a bomb threat that had been made to the brewery.
Anheuser Busch Cartersville brewery just had an emergency meeting. Anheuser Busch received bomb threats at seven of their twelve breweries nationwide today.
Vox was copied into multiple emails also sent to Anheuser-Busch saying that bombs had been placed at various of the company’s locations.
This story is developing.