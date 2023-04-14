Developing: Anheuser-Busch Allegedly Received Bomb Threats at Seven of Twelve Breweries Nationwide

by

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Brenden Dilley, author and host of The Dilley Show, regarding alleged threats against 7 of 12 Anheuser-Busch breweries nationwide.

According to an employee at the Cartersville, Georgia Anhueser-Busch location, employees and staff had an emergency meeting with Jennifer Logan the plant manager, making them aware of a bomb threat that had been made to the brewery.

The plant employee stated that Logan told them that Anhueser-Busch had received bomb threats at seven of their twelve breweries across the United States today, April 13th, 2023.
No further details are available at this time as Anhueser-Busch has not responded to these reports as of the time of this article.

Vox was copied into multiple emails also sent to Anheuser-Busch saying that bombs had been placed at various of the company’s locations.

This story is developing.

