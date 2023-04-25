“Deplatforming Works and It is Important” – AOC Celebrates Tucker Carlson’s Exit from FOX News

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez celebrated the news that Tucker Carlson was out at FOX News. The Squad leader blamed Tucker Carlson for the alleged death threats that she has endured. It’s not clear how she can blame that on Tucker but whatever.

AOC also cheered what she called “deplatforming” as “important.”

The Squad leader has no understanding of the Bill of Rights and Free Speech that she is sworn to uphold as a US congresswoman. Her communist roots shine through.

Tucker was let go by FOX News on Monday morning.