“Deplatforming Works and It is Important” – AOC Celebrates Tucker Carlson’s Exit from FOX News

by

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez celebrated the news that Tucker Carlson was out at FOX News. The Squad leader blamed Tucker Carlson for the alleged death threats that she has endured. It’s not clear how she can blame that on Tucker but whatever.

AOC also cheered what she called “deplatforming” as “important.”

The Squad leader has no understanding of the Bill of Rights and Free Speech that she is sworn to uphold as a US congresswoman. Her communist roots shine through.

Tucker was let go by FOX News on Monday morning.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

