Democrats Who Participated in Mob at TN Capitol Stripped of Committee Assignments, Could Face Expulsion

Last week, when a mob of leftists invaded the Tennessee state Capitol, some Democrat lawmakers joined in with the group.

Now they have been stripped of their committee assignments and could even face expulsion from the legislature.

Shouldn’t they also face jail time, according to the rules of the left?

FOX News reports:

Tennessee lawmakers lose committee assignments after storming state Capitol Three Tennessee state lawmakers, all Democrats, were pulled from their committee assignments and could face expulsion from the legislature after they participated in storming the state Capitol during a protest against guns following last week’s school shooting. Tennessee House Republicans voted Monday to strip committee assignments from state Reps. Justin Jones, Justin J. Pearson and Gloria Johnson, according to WPLN. A potential expulsion for the three lawmakers could come later this week. The lawmakers joined anti-gun protestors in storming the Capitol last week after a 28-year-old transgender person opened fire inside the Covenant School in Nashville, which killed six people, including three children. “Just handed this on the House floor, but they still have to vote,” Jones said in a tweet after receiving the resolution for potential expulsion from the House of Representatives. “We’ll not be intimidated. THE PEOPLE are demanding we act to stop kids from being murdered in school.” Republican Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton wrote in a tweet that the lawmakers’ participation in the protest was “unacceptable.”

The left must be made to live by their own rules.

Expel them and prosecute them. Those are the rules, aren’t they?