Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal Hospitalized After Breaking Leg

Another Senator hospitalized!

Stolen Valor Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT) was hospitalized after breaking his leg, News 12 Connecticut reported.

Richard “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal, who is serving in his third term as senator, is best known for lying about his Vietnam service for personal and political gain.

The 77-year-old Connecticut Democrat will undergo surgery on Sunday after breaking his femur at a victory parade for UConn men’s basketball team.

“The senator said someone was taking video of him during the procession tripped and fell on top of him, causing the injury.” Connecticut News 12 reported.

Proud to be there. GO HUSKIES. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 9, 2023

Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA), 89, was recently hospitalized for shingles.

Senator Mitch McConnell (KY), 81, was recently hospitalized after a fall.

Senator John Fetterman (PA), was hospitalized for 2 months for ‘severe depression’ after having a massive stroke last year.