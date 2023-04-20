Democrat ‘Delegate From Virgin Islands’ Stacey Plaskett Threatens Twitter Files Journalist Matt Taibbi with Imprisonment

Democrat Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett is threatening Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi with imprisonment.



Stacey Plaskett

MSNBC’s Mehsi Hasan accused Matt Taibbi of lying under oath when he testified CISA partnered with EIP to flag content on Twitter.

My last word on the CISA/CIS: @mtaibbi suggesting a nonprofit was an intel agency to try & prove government collusion/censorship wasn't just a typo or 'minor error'. He said it to Congress *under oath*. It was key to his thesis. Will he be asking Jim Jordan to correct the record? https://t.co/Wh3kUsmCmL pic.twitter.com/CUggTGWjq6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 7, 2023

According to Lee Fang, a fellow Twitter Files journalist, Matt Taibbi confused the acronyms in a tweet, NOT in his congressional testimony.

We all make mistakes as journalists. The q re integrity is how we own up to them. Taibbi got an acronym wrong in a tweet, not his congressional testimony. He immediately corrected the record. @mehdirhasan has not corrected any of his falsehoods and continues defaming Taibbi. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) April 11, 2023

Non-voting delegate Stacey Plaskett believed Mehdi Hasan’s viral lie and now she’s threatening Matt Taibbi with imprisonment.

“Under the federal perjury statute…. providing false information is punishable by up to five years imprisonment,” Plaskett said in a letter to Matt Taibbi, citing Mehdi Hasan.

Mehdi's viral deception that Taibbi lied under oath about DHS/CISA now has House Dems explicitly threatening Taibbi w/ imprisonment. Taibbi was accurate in this quote, yet here's a letter from Rep. Stacey Plaskett citing Mehdi to float a threat of 5 years of jail against Taibbi pic.twitter.com/VYf2tw8LDE — Lee Fang (@lhfang) April 20, 2023