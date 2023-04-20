Democrat ‘Delegate From Virgin Islands’ Stacey Plaskett Threatens Twitter Files Journalist Matt Taibbi with Imprisonment

by

Democrat Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett is threatening Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi with imprisonment.


Stacey Plaskett

MSNBC’s Mehsi Hasan accused Matt Taibbi of lying under oath when he testified CISA partnered with EIP to flag content on Twitter.

According to Lee Fang, a fellow Twitter Files journalist, Matt Taibbi confused the acronyms in a tweet, NOT in his congressional testimony.

Non-voting delegate Stacey Plaskett believed Mehdi Hasan’s viral lie and now she’s threatening Matt Taibbi with imprisonment.

“Under the federal perjury statute…. providing false information is punishable by up to five years imprisonment,” Plaskett said in a letter to Matt Taibbi, citing Mehdi Hasan.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.