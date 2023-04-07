Defrocked Democrat Labels Himself to the “Black Jesus” – Says He Will Resurrect on Sunday as He’s Booted from Office (VIDEO)

<img class=”size-full wp-image-914468″ src=”https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/Justin-Pearson.jpg” alt=”” width=”624″ height=”341″ /> Credit: ABC Politics Screenshot

The Tennessee State House voted Thursday on whether to expel the three Democrat lawmakers for participating in an insurrection last week.

The three lawmakers who participated were Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson.

Cristina Laila previously <a href=”https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/insurrection-leftists-demanding-gun-control-storm-tennessee-capitol-chanting-no-action-no-peace-video/”>reported </a> that deranged leftists invading the State Capitol last Thursday. The protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

As Cullen Linebarger reported earlier – The House voted to remove Rep. Pearson by a majority of 69-26.

During his speech contesting his removal, the delusional insurrectionist had the gall to compare himself to the Founding Fathers!

He also yelled at a Republican legislator while stumbling over his words.

The Tennessee Assembly also expelled radical crackpot Justin Pearson.

The defrocked Democrat Justin Pearson then compared himself to Christ insisting he was the “black Jesus” and would rise on Sunday.

The guy stood up in the middle of the House floor, screaming on a bullhorn, and shutting down the assembly.

