Defrocked Democrat Labels Himself to the “Black Jesus” – Says He Will Resurrect on Sunday as He’s Booted from Office (VIDEO)

<img class=”size-full wp-image-914468″ src=”https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/Justin-Pearson.jpg” alt=”” width=”624″ height=”341″ /> Credit: ABC Politics Screenshot

The Tennessee State House voted Thursday on whether to expel the three Democrat lawmakers for participating in an insurrection last week.

The three lawmakers who participated were Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson.

Cristina Laila previously <a href=”https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/insurrection-leftists-demanding-gun-control-storm-tennessee-capitol-chanting-no-action-no-peace-video/”>reported </a> that deranged leftists invading the State Capitol last Thursday. The protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

As Cullen Linebarger reported earlier – The House voted to remove Rep. Pearson by a majority of 69-26.

BREAKING: TN House votes 69-26 to EXPEL Memphis Rep. Justin J. Pearson. Galleries erupt in boos screaming “fascists!” pic.twitter.com/re3bZXMG1n — Bria Bolden (@boldenbria) April 7, 2023

During his speech contesting his removal, the delusional insurrectionist had the gall to compare himself to the Founding Fathers!

Tennessee Democrat Justin Pearson is now comparing himself to the Founding Fathers pic.twitter.com/9dClzwggnU — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 6, 2023

He also yelled at a Republican legislator while stumbling over his words.

Rep Lamberth tries reasoning, Justin Pearson responds by screaming at him, stammering pic.twitter.com/kFPVJFHk9P — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 6, 2023

The Tennessee Assembly also expelled radical crackpot Justin Pearson.

The defrocked Democrat Justin Pearson then compared himself to Christ insisting he was the “black Jesus” and would rise on Sunday.

Justin Pearson is now comparing himself to 'Black Jesus' and saying that he will be resurrected when Sunday comes pic.twitter.com/a3Q8hBntDq — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 7, 2023

The guy stood up in the middle of the House floor, screaming on a bullhorn, and shutting down the assembly.