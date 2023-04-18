David’s Bridal Files For Bankruptcy, Will Lay Off More than 9,000 Workers

Biden’s economy.

David’s Bridal filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday and will lay off more than 9,000 employees.

The bridal dress retailer has $257 million in debt, according to court documents, CBS News reported.

“We have successfully modernized our marketing and customer interaction processes and driven our retail service levels to best in class,” David’s Bridal CEO James Marcum said in a statement. “Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward.”

