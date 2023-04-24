Dan Bongino “Shocked”, The View “Cheers”, Others Point Out Clues from Tucker’s Last Show and Recent Speeches

Tucker Carlson had one of the best shows on cable news because he was very sharp and he covered the truth, despite what appeared to be FOX News censoring his message. It still was a shock today when the news came out that Tucker Carlson was separating ways with FOX.

Tucker’s last moment on the best show on cable TV.

This was Tucker Carlson Tonight’s last moment. Eating pizza with the hero delivery man who stopped a car jacker. I can’t think of a better way for the greatest cable news show in history to end.

pic.twitter.com/cfzNZ6QY4l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 24, 2023

Dan Bongina stopped his show to note Tucker leaving FOX – he’s stunned – “wow” –

Dan Bongino is on air live when he finds out Tucker Carlson and Fox News parted ways pic.twitter.com/sZx9U54BZx — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 24, 2023

Tucker presented at the Heritage Foundation last week and shared how disappointed he was in people – “The herd instinct may be the strongest instinct”

Spot on.

Tucker subtly BLASTED Fox News as SHILLS & COWARDS last Friday. pic.twitter.com/Y3d4MumwNZ — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 24, 2023

Tucker was good because he had the courage to tell the truth.

Tucker Carlson Originals. Biden’s incoherent speech and Creepy Joe sniffing and groping kids Goodbye Fox Nation, RIP Fox News, I’m Done with Fox pic.twitter.com/gfYyp0lcFM — Top Secret (@ICU1010) April 24, 2023

Tucker also discussed the dishonest news media. The View cheered and sang Tucker goodbye. What stupid women. By the way, does anyone else wonder what is so special about Whoopi?

The View co-hosts sing “Goodbye” to Tucker Carlson. This is the best clip on the internet. Shoutout to @ananavarro. pic.twitter.com/ay93wQJSdi — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) April 24, 2023

Tucker had the best show because he was closest to reporting the truth. FOX News is done.