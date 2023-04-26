Daily Mail Tracks Down Tucker Carlson in Florida – Catches Up with Former FOX Host on Dinner Date with His Wife of 32 Years

The Daily Mail ambushed Tucker Carlson on the way to dinner with his wife of 32 years on Tuesday night.

Tucker told the Daily Mail reporters “retirement” was going great so far.

The British tabloid posted the first photos of Tucker Carlson since his departure from FOX News was reported on Monday.

Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman is negotiating Tucker Carlson’s exit package from FOX News.

Tucker has yeat to make any public statements on his departure from FOX News.

Via The Daily Mail.