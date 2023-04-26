Daily Mail Tracks Down Tucker Carlson in Florida – Catches Up with Former FOX Host on Dinner Date with His Wife of 32 Years

The Daily Mail ambushed Tucker Carlson on the way to dinner with his wife of 32 years on Tuesday night.
Tucker told the Daily Mail reporters “retirement” was going great so far.
The British tabloid posted the first photos of Tucker Carlson since his departure from FOX News was reported on Monday.
Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman is negotiating Tucker Carlson’s exit package from FOX News.
Tucker has yeat to make any public statements on his departure from FOX News.
It’s been barely two days since his brutal ouster from Fox News – but Tucker Carlson looks like a man without a care in the world.
The TV firebrand shrugged off the media storm and insisted he was more interested in enjoying a romantic date with his wife Susan as he broke his silence in an exclusive chat with DailyMail.com.
‘Retirement is going great so far,’ chuckled Carlson, 53, as he emerged from his $5.5 million beach home in Boca Grande, Florida on Tuesday night.
‘I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years.’
Pressed on his future, the flame-throwing former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight flashed a broad smile and joked: ‘Appetizers plus entree.’