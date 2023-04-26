Daily Mail Tracks Down Tucker Carlson in Florida – Catches Up with Former FOX Host on Dinner Date with His Wife of 32 Years

by

The Daily Mail ambushed Tucker Carlson on the way to dinner with his wife of 32 years on Tuesday night.

Tucker told the Daily Mail reporters “retirement” was going great so far.

The British tabloid posted the first photos of Tucker Carlson since his departure from FOX News was reported on Monday.

Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman is negotiating Tucker Carlson’s exit package from FOX News.

Tucker has yeat to make any public statements on his departure from FOX News.

Via The Daily Mail.

It’s been barely two days since his brutal ouster from Fox News – but Tucker Carlson looks like a man without a care in the world.

The TV firebrand shrugged off the media storm and insisted he was more interested in enjoying a romantic date with his wife Susan as he broke his silence in an exclusive chat with DailyMail.com.

‘Retirement is going great so far,’ chuckled Carlson, 53, as he emerged from his $5.5 million beach home in Boca Grande, Florida on Tuesday night.

‘I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years.’

Pressed on his future, the flame-throwing former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight flashed a broad smile and joked: ‘Appetizers plus entree.’

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.