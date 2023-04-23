CREEPY: Texas Investigating Deaths of Six Cattle Found With Their Tounges Removed With No Blood Spilled

Authorities in Texas are investigating the deaths of six cattle that were found with their tongues cut out.

What makes this particularly creepy is the precision that was involved. There was no sign of blood, or footprints, or car tire tracks.

Cattle mutilation is a phenomenon that has been happening for years, this is just the latest incident.

Texas authorities are investigating the deaths of six cattle that were found with their tongues removed, no blood spilled and no signs of struggle.

The cattle were found along a Texas highway in Madison, Brazos, and Robertson County. Ranchers told the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that a six-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found, lying on her side and mutilated.

A straight, clean cut had been made with “apparent precision” to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side – leaving the mat under the removed hide untouched, the sheriff’s office said. The tongue had also been completely removed with no blood spill.

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of struggle, and there were no signs of footprints or tire tracks in the area.

Stranger still, no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay for several weeks.

Four adult cows and one yearling were discovered along the highway in Brazos and Robertson Counties in similar circumstances.

The sheriff’s office said the cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jawline, and their tongues completely removed.

How can this be explained?

It’s very disturbing and more than a little creepy.

