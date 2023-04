Joe Biden on Thursday participated in a “Take Your Child to Work Day” greet on the South Lawn.

Biden was salivating over all of the children.

At one point Joe Biden tried to lure a little girl into the White House.

“What’s it like in the White House?” a little girl asked Biden.

“What’s it like in the White House? Well here, come here, you hang with me for a minute and—oh, you don’t want to go in the White House?” Biden said.

The little girl promptly refused Biden’s invite.

VIDEO: