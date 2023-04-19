CRAZY: San Francisco Chronicle Reporter Shared that California GOP Are For DeSantis When Straw Poll Showed the Total Opposite – California Is SUPER MAGA

A member of the San Francisco press attended a recent GOP gathering in California. The message shared was the opposite of reality.

The California media is apparently all in for DeSantis – or anyone but Trump. At a recent gathering of GOP in California a reporter from the San Francisco Chronicle reported that California GOP were moving away from President Trump.

Joe Garofoli titled his piece: California Republicans leaving Trump: Meet the conservative congressman backing DeSantis. He shared: Many GOP faithful are so far unwilling to state a candidate preference in the presidential race.

But according to eventgoers, this was not exactly the truth. As a matter of fact, it was the total opposite. The GOP members who attended the conference voted heavily in favor of President Trump.

According to Cal Matters:

If the latest public polling is to be believed, Republican voters in California, like party faithful across the country, are swinging rapidly toward favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in next year’s presidential primary. But if the attendees at the latest California Republican Party convention — a gathering of the GOP’s most dedicated activists, volunteers and local officials that took place over the weekend in Sacramento — are anything to go by, former President Donald Trump is still unquestionably the man to beat as he seeks his party’s nomination for a third time. “Nobody comes up to me and says, ‘What about DeSantis?’” said Deborah Baber, a delegate from Ventura County, as she hawked MAGA Republican buttons outside a Saturday lunch banquet headlined by the new House Speaker (and Bakersfield’s favorite son) Kevin McCarthy, the weekend’s marquee event. Clad in a stars-and-stripes “Make America Great Again” jumpsuit and flashing a red, white and blue rhinestone Trump purse, Barber’s unmissable display of support for the former president was a common motif at the convention. Trump’s name and slogan were everywhere to be seen, on signs and apparel and campaign paraphernalia; DeSantis, who it should be noted has not yet declared that he is running for president, not so much.

A poll took place at the convention and the results matched the sales of candidate goods outside the event.

Take the grassroots straw poll that Orange County delegate Evelyn Nunez Jones and Los Angeles County delegate Rudy Melendez were organizing at the convention by handing out business cards with a QR code link to an online survey. Early results, with about 150 participants, showed Trump running away with three-quarters of the vote, they said, ahead of a field including DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (who is running for president) and former Congress Member Liz Cheney (who has not announced a campaign). Or consider merchandise sales. Marty Miller’s “My Campaign Wear” booth in the convention hall featured Trump 2024 flags and powder blue t-shirts with “DeSantisland” written in the Disney script above a map of the United States — a nod to the Florida governor’s star-making battle against the corporate giant — alongside “Let’s Go Brandon” baseball caps and hot pink buttons proclaiming “hot chicks vote Republican.” Miller estimated that Trump gear was outselling the DeSantis offerings 85% to 15%. He had loaded up on DeSantis items because his supplier, who is based in Florida, “thought the DeSantis stuff would go really big out here. And it hasn’t.”

California is red and huge MAGA fans. Don’t let liberals in the local media tell you otherwise.