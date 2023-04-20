COVID Vax Injury Payouts Are Measly While “Industries Run To The Bank” – Here is One Way To Protect Yourself

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)
Recently, the US government announced that it had approved three payments to Americans injured by the COVID-19 vaccine. These three payments, including two for myocarditis – a potentially life-threatening heart condition – totaling a measly $4,634.89.
According to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), more than 1,500,000 have reported adverse events after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite this monumental number of injured Americans, these recently announced tiny payments to three individuals mark the first payments made by the government under the Health and Resources Service Administration’s Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program (CICP).
Healthcare advocates and leaders in the fight for medical freedom were quick to criticize the government’s shockingly low payouts.
Laura Bono, acting President of Children’s Health Defense reacted to the payments by saying,
“The CICP is a pathetic, government-run program that gives complete liability protection to the very industries profiting from the COVID vaccine or product. While victims linger with their injuries, paying out-of-pocket for expenses, or at worst die, the industries run to the bank.”
In the wake of the government’s dereliction of duty in caring for those who have been injured by the COVID-19 vaccine, many Americans are asking what they can do to protect themselves and their families.
The good news is that Americans don’t have to rely on the government. Dr. Peter McCullough and the freedom fighting medical professionals at The Wellness Company have released an over-the-counter supplement, Spike Support Formula, that can help protect you against spike protein – the culprit behind the vast majority of post COVID and post COVID vaccine injuries and illness.
Dr. McCullough’s analysis shows that:
Over three years into the pandemic with nearly the entire country having become sick with SARS-CoV-2, a virus engineered to invade the body, there are millions suffering with long-hauler syndrome. Approximately half of patients admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 will have post-COVID syndrome which is now understood to be due to persistence of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein within cells, tissues, and organs. Those vaccinated have been additionally loaded with Spike, so may have even a worse course with prolonged symptoms including fatigue, lethargy, brain fog, muscle loss, skin and hair changes, sleeplessness, and effort intolerance. The magnitude of the problem has driven an all-encompassing search for management strategies to resolve the syndrome(s).
While big pharma and the medical industrial complex want Americans to believe that there is nothing that can be done to combat spike protein, Dr. McCullough has identified three promising approaches. Two of those approaches require a prescription – Ivermectin and low-dose Naltrexone – while one – Nattokinase – is available over-the counter.
In particular, nattokinase shows great promise. From Dr. McCullough:
I have found nattokinase, the Japanese product derived from natto (a traditional Japanese food made from whole soybeans that have been fermented with Bacillus subtilis var. natto.) to be the most compelling and scientifically supported approach to clear Spike protein out of the body via proteolytic degradation.
While nattokinase is widely known for its longevity-promoting abilities in Japan, it is a largely unheard of product here in the United States, which is why Dr. McCullough and his team designed an optimized Nattokinase-based supplement, Spike Support.
Dr. McCullough’s Spike Support Formula contains:
-
Nattokinase, which can help dissolve spike protein in the body
-
Dandelion for a detoxifying agent and to prevent spike protein cellular binding
-
Black sativa which can facilitate cellular repair
-
Green tea extract as a powerful antioxidant to scavenge for free radicals
-
Irish sea moss to help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle