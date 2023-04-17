Courtroom Delay Drama: Delaware Judge Delays Fox News-Dominion Defamation Trial… DEVELOPING

Is a settlement in the works?

A Delaware judge on Sunday delayed the Fox News-Dominion defamation trial.

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion.

The trial was set to begin Monday morning, however, it is now set to start on Tuesday.

“The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.,” Judge Eric Davis said Sunday in a statement. “I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 7E.”

Judge Eric Davis of the Delaware Supreme Court (and a registered Democrat) last week sanctioned Fox News for withholding evidence in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case.

Fox News reportedly apologized to the judge for failing to disclose Rupert Murdoch’s role at the network.

Earlier this month the judge in the FOX News and Dominion case determined that all the statements that FOX News made about Dominion were false.

DEVELOPING…