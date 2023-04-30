County Councilman Triggers Woke Liberals and Gets Them to Protest Their Own Ideology by Proclaiming He Is Now a Lesbian “Woman of Color” (VIDEO)

An Indiana Republican politician caused woke leftists to lose their minds when he reintroduced himself as a “woman of color” and “a lesbian” because he is attracted to women.

Earlier this month, Delaware County council member Ryan Webb posted a photo to his Facebook account showing him with a pistol in his waistband. The caption read “Ready for an awesome day! Hope everyone has a great day!”

The “awesome day” he was referring was him “coming out” as a black, transgender female.

The Muncie Star-Press reported Webb posted the following message:

After much consideration I have decided to come out and finally feel comfortable announcing my true authentic self, It is with great relief that I announce to everyone that I identify as a woman and not just any woman but as a woman of color as well. I guess this would make me gay/lesbian as well, since I am attracted to women.

Ryan Webb, a white councilman in Indiana, now identifies as a woman of color The best part? The media being forced to take him seriously: pic.twitter.com/pM5PZsy2OH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2023

Last Tuesday, hordes of woke leftist students stormed the city council meeting and demanded Webb resign. One student whined that Webb was making the process of discovering who is trans more difficult.

Here’s a photo of the pouting students.

A morbidly obese trans woman named Charlize Jamieson also angrily blasted Webb, claiming that he was being disingenuous and “his words not only embarrass himself, but you, the county council.”

Webb, however, had an epic retort.

Do you think you have the password to the forbidden world of coming out? When you decided to become a woman did people tell you that it was unbecoming. Sorry pal but you don’t get to be the decider of who is acceptable and who isn’t. I was hoping that you and I could be friends now that we are both ladies who used to be men. I’ll give you some more time.

This brutal reply lays bare the utter fraud of the whole trans movement. The truth is Webb is every bit the “woman” Jameison is.

Webb made this apt point after his detractors finally stopped complaining. He also pointed out that they made rules and now must accept the results.

To clarify, I never claimed to be trans anything. “I simply expressed my own gender identity … I’m being dead serious. This isn’t a joke. I said what I said. I don’t know what to tell you. You don’t get to question me. You do not get to require proof from me. You were part of the movement that helped establish these rules and set the bar, OK? You don’t get to come later when someone else joins the club that you don’t want in … You don’t get to question how I identify.

Webb told the News-Press after the council meeting that he is unmoved by the triggered leftists’ demands and would never resign from the council.

I would never resign my position on the county council. That would be an enormous disservice to the thousands of voters who chose me to be their representative.

Webb also stated that how he identifies has nothing to with his job performance.

The whole radical trans movement will become even more obvious to the general public if more people follow Webb. And that is precisely what they are afraid of.