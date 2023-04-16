Country Star Riley Green Alters Song at Concert, Removes Bud Light from Lyrics

Anheuser-Busch continues to hemorrhage support after Bud Light celebrated Dylan Mulvaney’s (bio male) ‘365 days of girlhood’ in a failed marketing campaign resulting in the loss of $7 Billion and climbing.

The company has faced a brutal backlash from consumers. Country music legend John Rich is no longer selling Bud Light at his wildly popular Nashville bar, Redneck Riviera.

Singer and MAGA conservative Kid Rock brought several Bud Light cases for target practice and unloaded several rounds of gunfire on them from an AR-15.

Now, Country music star Riley Green has removed Bud Light from the lyrics of one of his songs. “I Wish Grandpas Didn’t Die” features an homage to Bud light with the line, “And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light.”

Performing the song in Nashville Friday night, Green substituted Coors Light in the lyrics.

Country Music Artist Riley Green Cancels Bud Light at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Friday Night Riley changed the lyrics from his hit song ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ from Bud Light to Coors Light…and the crowd went wild!@RileyGreenMusic pic.twitter.com/VYUZySG0Zh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 16, 2023

The crowd responded enthusiastically to the change.