Country Star Brantley Gilbert Smashes Bud Light on Stage, Draws Cheers From the Crowd (VIDEO)

Country star Brantley Gilbert smashed a Bud Light tossed to him during a concert at the Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont, Alabama, over the weekend.

The crowd was quite pleased with his rejection of the beer, which has been facing a conservative boycott over its partnership with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“F— that!” Gilbert exclaimed after realizing he was holding a Bud Light.

Even though Brantley Gilbert doesn’t drink anymore his reaction to someone throwing him a Bud light was Awesome🙌🏼👏👏👏😂❤️.#GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/HYDfApZXmx — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) April 16, 2023

Country star Riley Green has also joined the movement against Bud Light, altering the lyrics to a song that referenced the beer at his concert on Friday night.

The original lyrics of “I Wish Grandpas Didn’t Die” include the line, “And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light.” Green changed the lyrics during his Nashville concert to, “and coolers never run out of cold Coors Light.”

Country Music Artist Riley Green Cancels Bud Light at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Friday Night Riley changed the lyrics from his hit song ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ from Bud Light to Coors Light…and the crowd went wild!@RileyGreenMusic pic.twitter.com/VYUZySG0Zh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 16, 2023

Riley Green swapped out Bud Light for Coors Light in his lyrics. The fans LOVED it. 🇺🇸 @RileyGreenMusic pic.twitter.com/UpqH2fdrql — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 16, 2023

Travis Tritt has also announced that all Anheuser-Busch products will be removed from his tour rider over the partnership, John Rich told Tucker Carlson that he would stop serving their brews at his wildly popular Redneck Riviera bars, and Kid Rock shot at cases of Bud Light while declaring “F— Bud Light and f— Anheuser-Busch.”

The company has lost over $6 billion in market capitalization since the partnership with Mulvaney was announced.

Mulvaney has become a controversial figure over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok — and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition. Mulvaney said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”

On Friday, the company broke its silence with a statement from CEO Brendan Whitworth pointing to the beer giant’s support for the military and first responders.

“As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew,” Whitworth said. “We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.”

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” Whitworth continued. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

Mulvaney has been silent on social media for 11 days since the scandal broke.