Conservative Talk Radio Host Larry Elder Announces 2024 Presidential Bid (VIDEO)

Former California gubernatorial candidate and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder announced his presidential bid for 2024 on Thursday, adding to the growing number of people seeking the party’s nomination.

“I am announcing I am running for the presidency of the United States,” Elder said on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“I feel I have a moral, a religious, and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that’s been so good to my family and to me. And that is why I’m doing this,” Elder told Carlson.

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there,” Elder tweeted. “That’s why I’m running for President.”

America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.#WeveGotACountryToSave https://t.co/jOqOBPpre2 pic.twitter.com/MTyibgbKyK — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 21, 2023

Additional information about Elder’s presidential campaign can be found on his website.

Why I’m Running? America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. It is a choice made by detached and cynical politicians. As a California resident, I’ve seen firsthand how decades of Democrat rule have turned the Golden State, for many, into an unaffordable dystopia. I won’t let them do the same to America. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.

On his campaign website, Elder cites the following concerns as top goals for his administration: crime, school choice, racial harmony, crushing inflation, growing the economy, restoring America’s cities, containing China, and securing the border.

WATCH: