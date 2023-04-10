Complicit in the Crime: Woke San Francisco State University Releases Statement on Assault and Ambush of Female Swimmer Riley Gaines – Calls the Violent Attack a “Peaceful” Protest

Former NCAA swimming champion and outspoken women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines was ambushed and physically assaulted by a psychopathic trans activist after giving a speech on protecting women’s sports at San Francisco State University (SFSU) last week.

The attack and vicious crowd proved so terrifying for Gaines that she was barricaded in a 3rd-floor room for almost three hours according to Fox News.

Here’s a video of Gaines being held hostage. The activists demanded money for her release.

During her speech on protecting female sports, Gaines stressed the importance of men and women competing separately to safeguard the integrity of female sports and protect women. She also shared her personal experience competing against William “Lia” Thomas, a trans man who conned his way into competing against women after failing as a male swimmer.

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man,” said Gaines on her Twitter account.

“This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.”

On Sunday, San Francisco State University (SFSU) issued a statement regarding the incident.

The woke SFSU said NOTHING about the assault and ambushed of the former NCAA swimming champion. Instead, the university called the incident peaceful and expressed how the school is “proud.”

“Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core,” said Jamillah Moore, Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management.

Gaines shot back an immediate response to the absurd statement.

“I’m sorry did this just say PEACEFUL…. I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for [ransom]. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom. We must have different definitions of peaceful,” Gaines said.

“I have no problem with “peaceful” protest. I actually welcome it. I was grateful to see a diverse crowd in the room during my speech which I expressed multiple times. We had great dialogue and listened to each other. But that ambush was the opposite of peaceful,” she added.

On Good Friday night, Riley Gaines joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the trans terrorist assault at San Francisco University by the trans zealots. She said she will pursue legal action.

“I will say the city of San Francisco police that stepped in, they did a phenomenal job in escorting me 3 hours later. But I will be pursuing legal action. I will ensure that the people who physically assaulted me, the people who put me in that position, they will face repercussions.”