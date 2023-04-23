Commie Squad Leader AOC Calls for Government Ban on Tucker Carlson and FOX News Hosts for “Inciting Violence”

The left does not even pretend to support the US Constitution anymore.

The Bill of Rights means nothing to the new communist class of Democrat lawmakers today.

Squad leader Sandy Ocasio-Cortez told Jen Psaki on MSNBC that Tucker Carlson and other FOX News hosts should be removed from the airways.

Jen Psaki nodded along with her.

Psaki is already embroiled in a lawsuit by Missouri and Louisiana Secretaries of State for her role in a massive coordinated effort by the Deep State, the permanent administrative state, to work with Big Tech to censor and manipulate Americans – from average citizens to news outlets – on issues including the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell, 2020 Election Integrity, COVID-19 origin and extent skepticism, COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, among other issues.

And yet here she was allowing AOC to spout off about eliminated conservative voices on the airwaves.

AOC argued that Tucker and FOX News hosts openly “incite violence.” When and where?

