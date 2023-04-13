CLASSY: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Once Compared Black Conservatives to Slaves

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is under fire for an article he wrote and published in the Binghamton University school newspaper comparing conservative black people to slaves.

This is sadly typical of the left.

Black conservatives, as well as conservative women and gay people are often treated with open hostility by people on the left.

FOX News reports:

Hakeem Jeffries compared Clarence Thomas, other Black conservatives to ‘House Negroes’ in college newspaper House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., likened Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and other prominent Black conservatives to “House Negroes” in a student newspaper editorial about the “rise of the Black conservative.” Jeffries’ editorial was published during his time at Binghamton University in upstate New York in February 1992 and was titled “The Black Conservative Phenomenon.” “There has been a recent trend in the Black political arena which I believe threatens to sustain the oppression of the Black masses. The phenomenon I refer to is the rise of the Black conservative,” Jeffries wrote in the article, which was first reported on by CNN. “The most notable indicator of this is the appointment of Justice Clarence Thomas to the United States Supreme Court.” Pointing to differences between a “Field Negro” and a “House Negro” at the time, Jeffries claimed the former “labored from dusk ’till dawn” and “had nothing but contempt for his white master” while the latter “didn’t labor in the field, they were domestic servants” and “sought to emulate the white master.”… “Perhaps this is the problem with the black conservative politician of today,” Jeffries wrote. “Their political agenda is not designed to contribute to the upliftment of their people. These right-wing opportunists espouse the political ideology of the power structure and, in return, they are elevated to positions historically reserved for whites.”

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds talked about this on the Hannity show and made a great point.

I'm over the phony apologies. Let's have an honest debate about Black conservatism vs. Black liberalism. Let's have a real conversation about whose policies will unleash not just Black America but all of America. That's the debate the people want. I'm ready, @hakeemjeffries. pic.twitter.com/QyTx2NJfS2 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) April 13, 2023

That would be a debate worth watching.