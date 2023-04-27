Check Out the Hilarious Memes From Tucker Carlson Supporters in Response to His Video

by

Last night, just after 8 PM ET, when Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show would normally be airing, Tucker released a video on Twitter that has gone completely viral.

As of midnight last night, the video had been viewed almost 10 million times.

Here it is, in case you missed it:

The video is great, but we decided to dig down in the responses to the tweet. There are some truly funny memes in the replies, all of them from Tucker supporters.

Here are the best ones:

So funny.

If Tucker launched a YouTube channel tomorrow, he would instantly have a million subscribers.

He is going to be just fine.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.