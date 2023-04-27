Check Out the Hilarious Memes From Tucker Carlson Supporters in Response to His Video

Last night, just after 8 PM ET, when Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show would normally be airing, Tucker released a video on Twitter that has gone completely viral.
As of midnight last night, the video had been viewed almost 10 million times.
Here it is, in case you missed it:
Good evening pic.twitter.com/SPrsYKWKCE
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 27, 2023
The video is great, but we decided to dig down in the responses to the tweet. There are some truly funny memes in the replies, all of them from Tucker supporters.
Here are the best ones:
— ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) April 27, 2023
— Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) April 27, 2023
— ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) April 27, 2023
— ᴍʏ ᴡɪʟʟᴏᴡ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ🇺🇲 (@MyWillowMemes) April 27, 2023
— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 27, 2023
— Edward (@edwardrussl) April 27, 2023
This video got more views than FOX has since he left 😯 pic.twitter.com/RwFINUS4f4
— First Class Fatherhood 🎙 (@AlecLace) April 27, 2023
— Grant♟️ (@granawkins) April 27, 2023
So funny.
If Tucker launched a YouTube channel tomorrow, he would instantly have a million subscribers.
He is going to be just fine.