Biden Regime Proposes New Rule Which Will Allow Biological Men to Compete in Women’s Sports – (William) Lia Thomas Praises Actions – Champion Female Swimmer Riley Gaines Says Proposed Bill Denies Science, Truth, and Common Sense (VIDEO)

On Monday, disgraced biological male swimmer Lia Thomas announced support for a new Joe Biden Department of “Education” (DOE) rule which would override state laws protecting female sports and allow cheaters like him to continue stealing female glory.

Former NCAA champion female swimmer ( and woman) Riley Gaines, immediately spoke out against Biden’s actions.

Politico reported that earlier this month, the DOE proposed changing Title IX to bar schools from adopting or enforcing policies that categorically bar “transgender” students from participating on teams consistent with their so-called gender identity.

Nineteen states currently have laws on the books banning biological males from competing in female sports. This new rule would allow cheaters like Thomas to continue participating in women’s sports.

These proposed rules also violate the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution, which protects states’ rights.

Thomas gloated over the DOE’s unconstitutional proposal in a disgusting video.

When competing against men in 2018, William Thomas ranked 554th in the 200-yard freestyle. In 2022, Lia Thomas won the NCAA National Championship competing against women in the 500-yard freestyle, beating out Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant.pic.twitter.com/jZ45r48OVt — Women’s Voices (@WomenReadWomen) April 18, 2023

Gaines trashed the Biden regime for interfering in female sports:

Under the guise of competitive fairness? Are you really trying to say you would have won a national title against the men? Does it not break your heart to see women lose out on these opportunities? The Biden Admins proposed bill denies science, truth, and common sense.

Under the guise of competitive fairness? Are you really trying to say you would have won a national title against the men? Does it not break your heart to see women lose out on these opportunities? The Biden Admins proposed bill denies science, truth, and common sense pic.twitter.com/gsJfsic1eZ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 18, 2023

Gaines continued to blister the Biden regime in a subsequent tweet. She also vowed to issue instructions to her followers on how to respond.

This take is selfish and shows an utter disregard for women. The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports. I’ll post a link for the comments + guidance on how to respond soon

This take is selfish and shows an utter disregard for women. The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports. @POTUS I’ll post a link for the comments + guidance on how to respond soon — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 18, 2023

As Fox News notes, Gaines’s comments came after the White House vowed to veto a bill that would prevent biological males from participating in women’s sports and override the proposed DOE rule.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) has proposed The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to achieve this result. The House is expected to vote on the legislation this week.

The White House released the following statement which announced that Biden would veto the legislation should it reach his desk.