Capitol Police Chief Attacks Tucker Carlson – Says His Factual Coverage of Jan. 6 was “Very Disrespectful” (VIDEO)

In March Tucker Carlson aired several minutes of footage out of the 40,000 hours of total video taken by government cameras on January 6, 2021, in Washington DC. Tucker’s producers were given access to the footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tucker showed peaceful protesters walking through the halls of the US Capitol, police waving Trump supporters into the building, and police escorting the “Q-Shamen” Jacob Chansley through the halls that day. Chansley was later sentenced to four years in prison for walking inside the US Capitol with police escort.

On Monday, Tucker Carlson was let go by FOX News. US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger later attacked Tucker Carlson during congressional testimony and continued to push the government lie about the protests that day.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger: When he did that program, I put out a message to all of my employees, and I talked to them about the narrative that he tried to put forth, how disrespectful it was to the men and women of the Capitol Police. And I think what was fortunate is that that narrative that Mr. Carlson tried to put out had no legs. I think most folks understood exactly what it was, and so I think that was very gratifying to the members of the Capitol Police to see that that.

Today 61% of Americans believe the Feds incited the US Capitol riot. This makes Mr. Manger very angry.

