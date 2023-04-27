Capitol Police Chief Attacks Tucker Carlson – Says His Factual Coverage of Jan. 6 was “Very Disrespectful” (VIDEO)

In March Tucker Carlson aired several minutes of footage out of the 40,000 hours of total video taken by government cameras on January 6, 2021, in Washington DC. Tucker’s producers were given access to the footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Tucker showed peaceful protesters walking through the halls of the US Capitol, police waving Trump supporters into the building, and police escorting the “Q-Shamen” Jacob Chansley through the halls that day. Chansley was later sentenced to four years in prison for walking inside the US Capitol with police escort.
On Monday, Tucker Carlson was let go by FOX News. US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger later attacked Tucker Carlson during congressional testimony and continued to push the government lie about the protests that day.
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger: When he did that program, I put out a message to all of my employees, and I talked to them about the narrative that he tried to put forth, how disrespectful it was to the men and women of the Capitol Police. And I think what was fortunate is that that narrative that Mr. Carlson tried to put out had no legs. I think most folks understood exactly what it was, and so I think that was very gratifying to the members of the Capitol Police to see that that.
Today 61% of Americans believe the Feds incited the US Capitol riot. This makes Mr. Manger very angry.
The Epoch Times reported:
A Democrat senator from Maryland and U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger used a Senate budget hearing on April 25 to blast former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for creating an allegedly “false narrative” with the Jan. 6 security-camera video that he broadcast in March.
During a budget hearing before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) asked Manger to comment on Carlson’s use of the Jan. 6 video in his March 6 broadcast about the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
“In I think February or early March of this year, Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy authorized the release of more than 40,000 hours of security footage from the awful events of January 6,” Van Hollen said.
“He released them to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who then used them to create a false narrative surrounding the events of that day, concluding that the attack on the Capitol was quote, ‘mostly peaceful chaos,’ and that, ‘The footage does not show an insurrection or riot in progress.’”
Van Hollen noted that, as of April 24, Carlson’s program is no longer in the Fox News lineup. “But a lot of the damage has been done,” Van Hollen asserted. “Can you talk about the impact this false narrative has had on the men and women who work for you?”
Manger said he put out a statement the day after the March 6 “Tucker Carlson Tonight” broadcast, noting “how disrespectful it was to the men and women of the Capitol Police.”
“I think what was fortunate is that that narrative that Mr. Carlson tried to put out had no legs,” Manger said. “I think most folks understood exactly what it was. And so I think that was very gratifying to the members of the Capitol Police to see that that the public did not agree with that assessment.”
Van Hollen replied, “I appreciate that. And I agree with you that despite his best efforts, the American public understood exactly what happened on that day and that it was not the narrative that he put out.”