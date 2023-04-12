Canadian School Board’s ‘Trans and Gender Diverse Student Support Coordinator’ Tweets That Jesus Was a Drag Queen on Good Friday

A Canadian school board’s “Trans and Gender Diverse Student Support Coordinator” wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Good Friday that “Jesus was a drag queen.”

The tweet was penned by Sara Savoia, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board’s Trans and Gender Diverse Student Support Coordinator.

“Here’s a reminder that Jesus himself was a radical activist … and a drag queen. And also not white,” Savoia wrote, along with an image of Jesus surrounded by children while wearing a white robe and the text: “Oh look, it’s a man in a dress telling stories to children.”

The disrespectful tweet concluded, “Happy Easter to all those celebrating!”

Savoia, who uses “they/she” pronouns in her Twitter bio, set her account to private after receiving swift backlash for the tweet.

Fox News reports that “Savoia has also come under fire for proposing LGBTQ+ themed classroom activities, including making ‘pronoun flowers’ in celebration of ‘International Pronouns Day’ and sharing a presentation for ‘Transgender Visibility Week.'”

The Gateway Pundit has contacted the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board for comment and will update this story if one is provided.