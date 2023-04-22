California Will Use National Guard to Combat Fentanyl Crisis.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California announced the California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard will now be used to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Francisco.

In recent years, overdose death in the city of San Francisco has skyrocketed due to Democrat elected officials such as Newsom being soft on drug-related crime.

Newsom in his announcement stated the new partnerships between the National Guard and law enforcement agencies will “crack down on crime linked to the fentanyl crisis and hold the poison peddlers accountable.”

The California governor refused to address the homeless crisis in San Francisco which is one of the main root causes of overdose deaths.

The University of California San Francisco reported that 82% of homeless deaths in San Francisco are due to drug overdoses.

Per the Office of Gavin Newsom:

Today Governor Gavin Newsom announced an agreement between the California Highway Patrol (CHP), California National Guard (CalGuard), San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office (SFDA) to assist the city in its ongoing efforts to address the fentanyl crisis. This agreement will lead to the formation of a new collaborative operation between all four agencies focused on dismantling fentanyl trafficking and disrupting the supply of the deadly drug in the city by holding the operators of large-scale drug trafficking operations accountable. “We’re taking action. Through this new collaborative partnership, we are providing more law enforcement resources and personnel to crack down on crime linked to the fentanyl crisis, holding the poison peddlers accountable, and increasing law enforcement presence to improve public safety and public confidence in San Francisco.”

Earlier in the month a woman gave birth on a San Francisco sidewalk just hours after doing drugs.

