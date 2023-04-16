California Schools’ Lawsuit Claims Social Media Companies are Causing Mental Health Crisis for Children and Teens

Carlsbad, Oceanside, National City, and Ramona are now plaintiffs in a lawsuit just filed against all the major players. It alleges Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snap, and Youtube have caused a mental health crisis among youth.

“A 15-year-old was cyberbullied online. She couldn’t take it, and she hung herself at the school,” James Frantz said.

The deeply concerned Frantz Law Group is taking on the tech giants — and says these companies target kids and are knowingly harmful, manipulative, and addictive.

“It will be controlling their behavior, how they run their company and algorithms, and proving they’re not intentionally deceptive. Right now, there’s no one to control that,” he said.

Frantz says they’re eager to get their experts in the courtroom to talk about depression and addiction.