By Not Providing President Trump with His Alleged Crimes, DA Bragg (Who Lets Murderers Go) Is Pushing a Legally Defective Case Eligible to be Dismissed Per an Expert Attorney

DA Bragg lets murderers go but indicts President Trump on bogus charges.

One New York City mom lost her son to murderers and they were let go by DA Bragg.

This NYC mom JUST CALLED OUT ALVIN BRAGG for DISMISSING MURDER CHARGES against the people who killed her son. Instead of pursuing REAL CRIME, ALVIN GOES AFTER TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/dIs3HufRGl — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 6, 2023

Corrupt and Obama and Biden connected Bragg then charges the President of the United States with “crimes” but he can’t tell us what the exact crimes were that President Trump allegedly committed in his bogus case against the President.

Alvin Bragg, sometimes called “Fat Alvin”, built his case off of copying and pasting the same charge 34 times around “concealing another crime” in order to make it a felony but didn’t include the crime being covered up in the indictment because “the law does not so require” pic.twitter.com/6AOvqRkYv2 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 4, 2023

Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg had a Constitutional duty to tell President Trump what crimes he committed when he was indicted and arrested and charged, but he never did. At least one expert claims that he had the absolute duty to do so and by not stating the crimes, the President’s Constitutional rights have been destroyed.

Attorney Gregg Jarrett says that Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg had a constitutional duty to provide President Trump with the crimes that he allegedly committed but there are none. So Bragg laid out some BS during his press conference. It was embarrassing.

FOX News reports:

Former President Donald Trump’s Sixth Amendment rights may have been violated when New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg refused to disclose the underlying crime the defendant intended to conceal through his alleged falsification of business records, legal experts opined Wednesday. The Sixth Amendment provides in part for the right of a criminal defendant to “be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor…” On “Hannity,” Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett forcefully dismissed Bragg’s claim, saying he likely violated Trump’s right to know what he is specifically being accused of. “He does [have to name it, via] the Sixth Amendment,” Jarrett said. “[The indictment] is therefore facially defective. It is deficient on its face and it would be susceptible to a motion-to-dismiss.” Jarrett questioned whether Bragg slept through constitutional law in his studies at Harvard, envisioning the prosecutor working late one evening in New York City, mumbling that “I’ve got to get Trump — What crime? — What crime?” and that an office worker simply remarked, “Don’t say anything.”

President Trump is moving forward. We all are. We have to be strong and move ahead to prevent these monsters like Bragg from destroying this country.