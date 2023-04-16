Buttigieg Says Traffic Fatalities Happen Because of “A Lot of Reasons Related to Discrimination” (VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on MSNBC’s Politics Nation to discuss racist roads with host Al Sharpton.

Buttigieg told Al Sharpton that traffic fatalities happen because of racism and discrimination.

“We’ve got a crisis when it comes to roadway fatalities in America,” Buttigieg said. “We lose about 40,000 people every year. It’s a level that is comparable to gun violence – and we see a lot of racial disparities. Black and brown Americans and tribal citizens and rural residents are much more likely to lose their lives…”

Buttigieg continued, “There are a lot of reason related to discrimination….even related to the way the roads are designed and who has access to a safe street design that’s got crosswalks and good lighting.”

Roads are now racist.

The look on Al Sharpton’s face said it all.

WATCH: