Bush, Obama And Clinton Partner With Corporations, and Soros’-Funded NGO To Fly Migrants Into US Interior

A nongovernmental organization founded by former Presidents Bush, Obama and Clinton has partnered with American Express Global Business Travel and Welcome.US to fly migrants to communities across the United States.

In Sept. 2021, the three former presidents banded together behind Miles4Migrants, a charity dedicated to donating frequent flyer miles and free flights to thousands of African refugees and their family members allowing them to settle into the interior of the U.S.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Miles4Migrants is partnered with Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Uber, and a network of over 50 nonprofit partners including the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Miles4Migrants and American Express Global Business Travel are now partnering with Welcome.US to fund flights for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Ukraine and Nicaragua into American communities.

“Donations are needed to fund the flights for newcomers to travel to the United States,” Welcome.US states on its website. “Those forced to flee often leave behind all but what they can carry, and the costs of international travel can be prohibitive. Welcome Connect Travel removes the cost of travel as a barrier for both sponsors in the United States and the displaced families they are supporting through humanitarian sponsorship.

“With the average cost of a single flight at $1,600, public donations through our partner Miles4Migrants will help provide a lifeline to newcomers, giving them the opportunity to safely travel to their new communities. Donate below to help newcomers access safe travel.”

Welcome.US was initially created for the Biden administration to facilitate international travel for 85,000 Afghans to the U.S. in 2021 and 2022.

With the support of corporations including Walmart, the New York Times, Starbucks, Airbnb, the Business Roundtable, Microsoft, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Starbucks, the Washington Post, Goldman Sachs, Goodwill Industries, and Chobani, Breitbart News reports.

Members of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation also sit on the “National Welcome Council” of Welcome.US.

The Biden administration is slated to admit an estimated “360,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti Venezuela and Nicaragua to the United States annually via an expansive pipeline which has already helped release about a million migrants into American communities from 2021 to 2022.” the publication notes.

As Sen. Ron Johnson, R.- WI, called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a committee hearing last Tuesday, the GOP lawmaker warned the Biden administration has permitted at least 5 million illegal migrants entry to the United States interior since stealing office in early 2021, including known got-aways and unknown got-aways.

“So, a large number of people are getting away than we know about. We don’t know who these people are, they are just got-aways. They’re never encountered — they get away into the interior. Then we’ve got [an estimated] 3 million unknown got-aways,” Johnson said. Somewhere, north of 4 million people — I had the number here 4.3 [million] but we are adjusting that down based on title two expulsions and, I guess, people voluntarily going home.

“Somewhere between 4 and 5 million people during this administration have been coming to this country, probably don’t qualify for asylum,” he continued. “What we are looking at is 22 states have populations less than 4 million people. Twenty-eight states have populations less than 5 million people, That is the magnitude of the problem.”